Alchemint Standards (SDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $139.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $430,621.20 and $139.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00457608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00082021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00580918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

