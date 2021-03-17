Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $442.22 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $442.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,881,955,713 coins and its circulating supply is 2,588,844,028 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

