Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,001 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 9.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $485,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 376,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.63. The company has a market cap of $626.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.