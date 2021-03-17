Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $83,597,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $542.54 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.74 and a 200-day moving average of $469.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

