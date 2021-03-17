Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Up 8.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 866,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,637,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.