Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Alliance Data Systems worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

