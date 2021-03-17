Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.12

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €188.12 ($221.32) and traded as high as €214.90 ($252.82). Allianz shares last traded at €211.45 ($248.76), with a volume of 943,331 shares.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.85 ($250.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €200.12 and a 200-day moving average of €188.12.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

