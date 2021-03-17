Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

