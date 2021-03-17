Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

