Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $34.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,057.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,043.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,763.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

