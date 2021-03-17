Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 3,278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ALPP opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Alpine 4 has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

