Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 273,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

