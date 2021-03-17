Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

