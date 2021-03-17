Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,554 shares of the software’s stock after selling 300,979 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.18% of Altair Engineering worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of ALTR opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $59,643.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,102. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

