Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ AGC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,150,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,980,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

