Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Sells $601,000.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALTO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 222,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,438. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

Several research firms recently commented on ALTO. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

