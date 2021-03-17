Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $58,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

