Aluna.Social Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded flat against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $4.67 million worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,054,860 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

