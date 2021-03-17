ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 776,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.