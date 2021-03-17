ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 776,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

