Amalgamated Bank Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

