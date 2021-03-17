Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amedisys worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.