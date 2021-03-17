Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.