AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERCO by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in AMERCO by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $612.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $621.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.