Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,769 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

