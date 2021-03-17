America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.18. 650,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 263,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

