American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.07 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.08-2.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 338,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,784. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

