American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.93 million.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,165. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOUT. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

