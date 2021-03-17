American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $648.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

