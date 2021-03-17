American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Trading 5.1% Higher

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.55. 183,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 126,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

