American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 75,419,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 8,962,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AREC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

