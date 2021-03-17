American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. American Well has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.