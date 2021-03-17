American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

