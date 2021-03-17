Amesite Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMST) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 24th

Amesite’s (NASDAQ:AMST) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Amesite had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Amesite’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. Amesite has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.