AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of AMETEK worth $79,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,556 shares of company stock worth $6,265,184. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

