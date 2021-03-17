Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 22,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

