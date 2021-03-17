AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $3,312.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

