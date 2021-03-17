AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 92.9% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $550.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 92.9% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

