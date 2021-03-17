Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

