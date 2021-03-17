Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,367 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $46,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,006. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

