Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Airgain posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG remained flat at $$23.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,113. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

