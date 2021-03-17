Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $369,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 98.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 4,238,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.46 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.