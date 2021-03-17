Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,638. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $8,085,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,662,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

