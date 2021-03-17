Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,638. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $8,085,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,662,000.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
