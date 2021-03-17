Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $44.77.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

