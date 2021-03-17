Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

In related news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

