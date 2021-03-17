Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

