Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,996 shares of company stock worth $2,175,092. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

