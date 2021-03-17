Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,508 shares of company stock worth $25,436,350 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of -302.90.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

