Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $32.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.