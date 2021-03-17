Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $32.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

