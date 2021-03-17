Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $178.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $642.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

