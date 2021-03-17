Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

